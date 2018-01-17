For the Love of Animals – Vegan Valentine’s Celebration at Oliver’s Restaurant

Asha Sanctuary has teamed up with Oliver’s Restaurant, to create a vegan Valentine’s Day menu (celebrated on 2/12) as a way to pay tribute to those who don’t eat meat, for whatever reason. According to Tracy Murphy, founder of the sanctuary, “Oliver’s is giving vegans exclusive access to the restaurant. No ‘meat’ being served that day!”
It’s almost unheard of for a typically meat oriented restaurant such as Oliver’s to transition to a vegan-friendly dining environment, even for one evening. On that day, restaurant chef Ross Warhol will whip up a four course vegan dinner, served in a classical setting, with all of the proceeds being donated to the rescued farm animals at Asha Sanctuary.
The event is being hosted by the Buffalo Vegan Society and Oliver’s, to give vegans a chance to dine out in an exquisite setting that has been considered a talk of the town since 1936. 82 years later, the renowned establishment is doing something pretty cool. It’s not only providing vegan diners with a memorable experience, it’s also donating the funds to an awesome cause.
The vegan menu can be found here.
Alethea’s Chocolates will be providing gourmet dark, vegan chocolate hearts for diners to sample.
To learn more about the vegan dinner, visit this Facebook page. To reserve a spot at the table, click here.