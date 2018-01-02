Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“For the first time in forever… the Bills have got a chance.”

Well, it looks as if 2018 is going to be a better year for… The Bills! If the team can continue to plug away, and drive hard, then anything is possible.

Now that we’ve finally clinched a spot in the playoffs, fans are re-energized, yet very cautious at the same time. We know that this could be a short-lived moment, but heck, it’s time to celebrate this significant milestone. And what better way to celebrate that sing and dance, like you’ve just made a climb to the top of Mount Everest? That’s what Buffalo Bills’ fan Cortney Chyme has done in this inspiring video, which was released shortly after the Bills defeated Miami.

Lyrics by Cortney Chyme and Paul Fanara

Produced by Living in the Buff Art Media

