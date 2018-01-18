Following the journey of “Flat Man” to the Outer Harbor

The Queen City Roller Girls’ internationally ranked team, the Lake Effect Furies (18th), are hosting their annual Soup & Chili Cook Off on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Appliance Associates of Buffalo, 200 Amherst Street, Buffalo. In previous years, competing chefs prepared varieties of chili. This year, taste buds will be broadened by the addition of soup to the competition. As always, there will be vegetarian options. Come taste and vote for the best soup, best chili, and best vegetarian creations. The food will be hot starting at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run until 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 and you will be able to taste and judge all of the soup and chili submissions.

Past entries (these were chili-only) include: Sweet Potato Veggie; Kashmiri Chili, Masala Mushroom; The Boilermaker; Chile Verde; and True North Strong and (Meat) Free Chili. These cooks sure are creative.

Are you hungry yet? We are!

There will be 50/50 raffles, beer, a basket raffle and Lake Effect Furies players to hang out with while taste-testing your way to a full belly.

The event is a fundraiser for the team which travels all over the country & Canada representing WNY in the international world of roller derby. Last year the team travelled to Dallas, Texas, to compete in the Womens Flat Track Derby Association Division 1 Playoffs and left the tournament with a 2-1 record. This year they hope to improve the team’s ranking (currently 18th in the world out of 400 teams) and continue to compete at Division 1 level. It makes things a little more difficult because to play better teams they need to travel to tournaments in addition to traveling to Playoffs (and, hopefully, WFTDA Champs) . This year the team is attending the Boardwalk Empire Tournament in Santa Cruz, California in April.

The $10 tickets can be purchased in advance through any Lake Effect Furies skater or at the door. There will be awards for Best Chili, Best Soup and Best Vegetarian.

They always want/need more cooks, too. If you are interested in entering your soup or chili please contact Guy O. Tine (furies@qcrg.net). There are awards for best soup, best chili, and best vegetarian entries.

The Queen City Roller Girls (QCRG) are entering their 12th season. 2018 will be their fourth season at Buffalo RiverWorks. QCRG has five teams: the internationally ranked Lake Effect Furies, the B-level travel team the Subzero Sirens, and three house teams: the Alley Kats, the Devil Dollies and the Suicidal Saucies. With over 80 skaters ranging in ages from 19 to 50, QCRG is an all-volunteer run organization supporting WNY charities at every game.

QCRG is a member of the Womens Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) which has over 400 member leagues on every continent in the world. Roller derby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world.