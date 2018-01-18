Following the journey of “Flat Man” to the Outer Harbor

Last summer, Larry Griffis, Jr’s “Flat Man” sculpture was moved to the Greenway Trail at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. Built in the mid-1960s, the 25 foot tall steel sculpture had been residing in a field at Griffis Sculpture Park 40 miles away in East Otto. The sculpture became an immediate beacon on the waterfront, attracting thousands of people to view the wonderful work of art. “Flat Man” has also became a social media star, giving the beloved “Shark Girl” sculpture a run for her money in capturing people’s imagination.
Long-time Griffis Sculpture Park volunteer, Doug Sitler documented many stages of the 3,000 pound sculpture journey to Outer Harbor Buffalo. With commentary from Ashford Hollow Foundation’s Nila Griffis Lampman, and Tyler Griffis, the video follows the project from site selection, repairing the sculpture and installation at the Outer Harbor.