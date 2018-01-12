Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

First Look: Cooperage Reuse Plans

Ellicott Development’s plans to redevelop the Cooperage site on Chicago Street is coming into focus. A mix of uses including retail space, a brewery, gymnasium with rock climbing wall, and apartments. The developer expects to purchase the site soon from Newark Niagara LLC.

The E.B. Holmes Machinery Company complex seemed to have a bright future in 2005 when the site was purchased by Newark Niagara LLC, headed by preservation architect Clinton Brown, for $30,000. In 2008, Brown announced a reuse strategy for the property and went to work on development plans. Those plans faltered while the buildings crumbled. Ellicott is planning demolish all but the 10,0000 sq.ft. Pattern Building, a two-story section at the southern end of the site, and construct additions around it. The Preservation Board signed-off on the demolition work last year.

Details from The Buffalo News:

Ellicott now plans to gut and renovate the two-story, 10,000-square-foot Pattern and a small office extension, while constructing a 15,000-square-foot addition on one side. The two-story Pattern will house the retail side of a brewery business – with a tap room, bars, food-service area and banquet space – while the larger addition will contain the actual brewing production operation, with canning and storage functions.

Pattern Building, foreground.

A three-story, 30,000 sq.ft. building would be constructed along Chicago Street, taking design cues from the Pattern Building. It would contain retail space, a distillery, and twelve upper floors apartments.

A second addition is planned to the south and east of the Pattern Building. From The News:

Finally, directly behind that and also three stories or 40 feet in height, Ellicott will build a large enclosed open space with a multi-use gymnasium, intended to offer adventure activities such as a climbing wall, zip line or similar features. He said the firm has a client lined up for the 20,000-square-foot space, but would not release the name of the business yet.

CSJ Architects is designing the project. CSJ also designed Ellicott’s mixed-use building nearby at 301 Ohio Street and Savarino Companies/Frontier Group’s Buffalo River Landing further south on Ohio Street.

Ellicott Development is also said to be planning a new residential-anchored buildings at Chicago Street and South Park Avenue and at the site of the former Harbor Inn at Miami and Ohio streets.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060

Elevations from The Buffalo News/Ellicott Development

