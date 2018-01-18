Fierté is set to open on Virginia Place

A new bar with a new twist is coming to Virginia Place. Fierté will be located across from Mothers, in the former Twilight Room space. After speaking with owner Brandon Charles Carr, it is clear that his intentions are to set Fierté far apart from others in the city, by creating an energy and a vibe that shifts depending on the time of the visit. For example, early on Fierté will function as a two-storey neighborhood bar, before hitting its strides aftee 4pm with a cocktail concept, then transitioning into a DJ-driven dance spot after dinner hours.

Over the years, people have been calling out for another place to go dancing in the city. Well, according to Carr, this is going to be the place. And it’s not going to be cheesy, or thematic. It’s going to be a place with great lighting, awesome DJs… a place to be seen, without the pretension.

The food menu, like everything else, will keep people guessing. “It’s going to be ‘comfort gourmet’,” said Brandon. “It will be based on four food elements – ramen noodles, hot pockets, paninis, and toaster strudels for dessert. The thing is, they will all be different than what people would normally expect. For example, the ramen dishes will be ‘Cincinnati chili, peanut butter and broccoli, and Sriracha/mac and cheese. It’s like food that people would love to have at home, but fancy. The hot pockets will be served on silver platters.”

The more I talked to Brandon, the more I got excited about the space. He made mention that instead of simply going in and reopening the restaurant, which I always thought was nice to begin with, his team is giving it an overhaul. He replaced all of the plumbing and lighting, refinished the bar, added LED lighting and a projection screen (for the DJs, or for sports games), and he spent $20K on three impressive chandeliers that look like giant glowing diamond wedding bands.”

While the place might look expensive, guests can order food and a cocktail, while not breaking the bank. That’s because Brandon has come up with a craft cocktail system that he says will revolutionize the way people drink in Buffalo. He and his team are installing a system of turbine-coolers for drinks that will keep them fresh and tasty, and ready to go on the fly. The menu will featute a variety of house drinks some served over large ice.

“It’s no longer going to take ten or fifteen minutes to make someone a drink,” Brandon noted. “I’ve been in the industry for 15 years and we have a great team craft cocktail specialists who will come up with the drink menu which will include vodkas, gins, bourbons, and other whiskeys. You will even be able to order a Sazerac or Negroni if you want. At this point, we have the professionally trained staff ready to go, and we’re hoping to be open in about three weeks.”

Fierté | 26 Virgina Place | Buffalo, New York 14202 | (716) 696-2553 | Facebook