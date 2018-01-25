Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Explore Buffalo’s “Adventure in Buffalo History” – From Larkland to Adaptive Reuse

Explore Buffalo’s “Adventure in Buffalo History” speaker series kicks off this evening with Glitz & Glamour: Buffalo at the Turn of the Century. If you don’t have time to make this event, don’t worry, there are three more speaker events coming up this winter, so be sure to mark your calendar. The series takes place at First Presbyterian Church, from 7pm to 9 PM on Thursday evenings at First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo on Symphony Circle. Admission per session is $10 (free for Explorer Pass holders). 

Glitz & Glamour: Buffalo at the Turn of the Century

Session 1: January 25, 2018

  • Larkland: The Larkin Family Estate
  • Virtual Tour of the Pan-American Exposition

Adapting, Reusing, & Growing

Session 2: February 8, 2018

  • Adaptive Reuse & Buffalo
  • Re-Imagining Transportation

City of Good Neighbors: Stories of Buffalo’s Immigrants

Session 3: February 22, 2018

  • German Immigrants in Buffalo & WNY
  • Polish & Italian Immigrants in Buffalo & WNY

We Can Do It! Women of Buffalo

Session 4: March 8, 2018

 

 

 

  • They Worked Hard for Their Money! Working Women at the Turn of the Century
  • Married to the Mob: Buffalo Style

To learn more about the speaker series, and to register, click here.

 

