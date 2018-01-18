Every January, Explore Buffalo hosts a Winter Gala that is designed to help support the organization that specializes in Buffalo themed experiences. According to event organizers, “Explore Buffalo has grown from an annual attendance of 6,200 in 2014 to over 18,000 in 2017. Now, that is a significant jump in numbers. Explore Buffalo tours offer an insider’s look at Buffalo – the tour company continues to beat the Buffalo drum loudly and clearly, by offering over 70 different tours, on land and on water.
A ticket to the 2018 Winter Gala ensures that the guest will enjoy two drink tickets and plenty of hors-d’oeuvres, provided by Marquis de Lafayette. Saxman Slim will be on hand with his unique style of entertainment. There will also be live and silent auctions, and a raffle of all sorts of neat Buffalo themed items, from tours to take home goodies. Attendees to the gala will also get a chance to vote on a new tour, which, could be the hottest tour ticket in town… you never know!
Explore Buffalo’s 2018 Winter Gala
Saturday, January 27, 2018
7 PM – 10 PM
Hotel at The Lafayette | 391 Washington Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
TICKETS:
General Admission: $75
Explorer Pass Admission: $70
VIP Admission: $95
Explorer Pass VIP Admission: $90
The VIP Ticket allows early access to the event at 6:30 PM with a champagne reception, and a special complimentary gift