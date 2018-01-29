Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Euchre Club at The Crane

February is the ideal month to learn to play a new card game. Fortunately, the Crane Library has the perfect game for you – euchre! According to Wikipedia, the game of euchre is “a trick-taking card game most commonly played with four people in two partnerships with a deck of 24, 28, or sometimes 32, standard playing cards.”

Game playing is held Saturdays, from 1pm to 2:30pm, starting February 3.

Players are currently being sought to participate in the Euchre Club at the Crane. If you are interested in signing up, please call 716-883-6651.

You can learn more about the Crane Library, by visiting their Facebook page. The neighborhood library is an incredible family resource, with tons of events and activities held throughout the course of the year. If you’re ever bored, consider hitting up your local library. It’s always an inexpensive way to keep busy, while keeping your brain active at the same time.

Euchre Club at The Crane | Crane Branch Library | 633 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222

