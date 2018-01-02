ECMC – “Celebrating a Century of True Care”

Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) will soon be celebrating 100 years in Buffalo. The healthcare campus, with a focal building designed by architects Green & Wicks, was built atop the former “82-acre West Farm”. The hospital (initially called Buffalo City Hospital) opened March 19, 1918, with 415 beds (today there are 550 beds). The initial focus of the facility was to provide special care for tuberculosis patients, and those with acute communicable diseases.

Today ECMC is a Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, and a regional center for burn care, behavioral health services, transplantation, cancer care, and rehabilitation.

As part of its dedication to continued growth in Buffalo, ECMCC (Corporation) recently unveiled its plans for the New Russell J. Salvatore Atrium Entrance.

Coming up in March, a set if celebrations will kick off, including the following activities:

100 Days of ECMC – Beginning December 28th and concluding on March 18, 2018, ECMC will post via social media historical facts about the hospital’s origins and development over the past 100 years. Community Celebration – On Sunday March 18th, the hospital will host on its campus a Community Celebration to commemorate the centennial.

Commemorative 100th Anniversary History – A special commemorative history of the hospital will be published as part of the Community Celebration.

ECMCC President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., Ph.D. said, “We are honored and privileged in 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the hospital, recognizing all of the thousands of remarkable physicians, nurses and support staff who established the Buffalo City Hospital, nurtured it through the era of Meyer Memorial Hospital and today have continued the tradition at ECMC of delivering quality healthcare services for every patient who comes into our care. Ours is a remarkable history, punctuated by groundbreaking medical care and cutting-edge medical education that distinguish ECMC as a leading hospital for our region, state and beyond. We look forward to sharing ECMC’s tremendous historical legacy throughout this year.”

