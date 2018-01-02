ECMC – “Celebrating a Century of True Care”

Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) will soon be celebrating 100 years in Buffalo. The healthcare campus, with a focal building designed by architects Green & Wicks, was built atop the former “82-acre West Farm”. The hospital (initially called Buffalo City Hospital) opened March 19, 1918, with 415 beds (today there are 550 beds). The initial focus of the facility was to provide special care for tuberculosis patients, and those with acute communicable diseases.
Today ECMC is a Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, and a regional center for burn care, behavioral health services, transplantation, cancer care, and rehabilitation.
As part of its dedication to continued growth in Buffalo, ECMCC (Corporation) recently unveiled its plans for the New Russell J. Salvatore Atrium Entrance.
Coming up in March, a set if celebrations will kick off, including the following activities:
- 100 Days of ECMC – Beginning December 28th and concluding on March 18, 2018, ECMC will post via social media historical facts about the hospital’s origins and development over the past 100 years.
- Community Celebration – On Sunday March 18th, the hospital will host on its campus a Community Celebration to commemorate the centennial.
- Commemorative 100th Anniversary History – A special commemorative history of the hospital will be published as part of the Community Celebration.
ECMCC President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., Ph.D. said, “We are honored and privileged in 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the hospital, recognizing all of the thousands of remarkable physicians, nurses and support staff who established the Buffalo City Hospital, nurtured it through the era of Meyer Memorial Hospital and today have continued the tradition at ECMC of delivering quality healthcare services for every patient who comes into our care. Ours is a remarkable history, punctuated by groundbreaking medical care and cutting-edge medical education that distinguish ECMC as a leading hospital for our region, state and beyond. We look forward to sharing ECMC’s tremendous historical legacy throughout this year.”
Various facts that will be shared as part of the 100 Days of ECMC, include:
- Buffalo City Hospital School of Nursing was founded in 1919. It was the first diploma nursing school in Buffalo to include university courses, racially integrate students, and admit men.
- Buffalo City Hospital’s three-year residency program in medicine begins in 1930. Also in the 1930s, the hospital received the full and unqualified approval of the American College of Surgeons as being acceptable for graduate training in surgery and surgical specialties.
- Meyer Memorial Hospital opens a new outpatient clinic for children with polio in 1952.
- In 1965, the Intensive Care Unit opens to provide highly concentrated medical and nursing care.
- Meyer Memorial’s Anita Dorr, R.N. designs the first crash cart (lead image) in her basement in 1968. It was designed to hold all the most essential tools and drugs needed in a medical crisis, particularly a patient in cardiac arrest. Originally known as the Dorr Cart, today’s crash cart used universally in Emergency Departments contains defibrillators, advanced cardiac life support drugs, and other emergency medical items.
- In 1972, Dr. Helen Ranney received a Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Achievement Award in recognition for her research in sickle cell anemia. Through her research, Dr. Ranney hoped to make it possible for patients to more easily manage this disease.
- Thanks to its high standards of care, ECMC is named the region’s designated trauma center in 1989.
- In 1999, the rooftop heliport opens at ECMC, saving time and saving lives.
- In 2004, the ECMC Healthcare Network becomes an autonomous health system as a not-for-profit public benefit corporation and is renamed the Erie County Medical Center Corporation (ECMCC).
- To make health care more efficient, improve quality, avoid duplication of medical services and make them more accessible, ECMCC and Kaleida Health join forces in 2008 to create the Great Lakes Health System of Western New York, which also includes the University at Buffalo and The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care.
- In 2017, Russell J. Salvatore donated $1 million to the hospital’s capital campaign for the building of a new trauma center and emergency department