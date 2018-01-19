Design a Nano Golf Course Hole @ Larkin Links

One of Larkinville’s beloved micro social activities, Larkin Links (nano golf), is in need of a couple of new holes. Each year, the nano golf course switches things up a little bit, by retiring a couple of holes in order to keep the links fresh, innovative, and exciting. “Its that time of the year again for a call for a couple of new golf hole designs for Larkin Links! We plan to retire two holes to make room for two – three new holes. We will provide a $1000 stipend to each of the winning designers to design, fabricate and deliver their new hole to Larkin Links in late May,” said Larkinville’s Director of Fun, Leslie Zemsky.
The course is located next to Larkin Square at 763 Seneca Street in Larkinville. Larkinville sets out putters and balls each day for free play on the course. The course will be set back up in late May and remain open through October.
Click here for an application and more information. Proposals are due back February 28th, 2018.
Learn more about Larkin Links by clicking here.