Dedication and Celebration of “Spirit of Community”

A new significant work of public art is set to be unveiled at the Richardson Olmsted Campus. On Wednesday, January 3, “Spirit of Community”, a sculpture by Buffalo artist Dániel Shafer, will be introduced by members of Buffalo Renaissance Foundation (BRF), alongside members of the Richardson Center Corporation, and the Lipsey Architecture Center of Buffalo. Shafer will also be on hand at the event.

The dedication and celebration will be held outdoors, surrounding the sculpture, at 1:30pm. A reception will follow, courtesy of 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry. Attendees to the event are invited to stop by Hotel Henry’s north entry vestibule prior to and after the ceremony, which is where people can warm up with a complimentary hot beverage – be sure to dress warm for the occasion.

These sculptures salute Buffalo in both traditional and contemporary art forms.

“Spirit of Community” is the fourth thematic public work of art (out of five) commissioned by the BRF. The Corten weathering steel circles that form the sculpture are meant to represent “three circles of Unity, continuously looping to celebrate the three centuries of our City of Buffalo, telling a story about our past, present, and future.” BRF is committed to spearheading the creation of these significant works, which help to tell the story of Buffalo as a city that is culturally charged.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation for this opportunity to continue our shared commitment to local art and community celebration.” – Geno Principe, Partner, Hotel Henry

Complimentary self-parking will be available for the event.