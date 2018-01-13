Construction Wrap Up: 1225 Niagara Street

Bill Breeser’s renovation of 1225 Niagara Street at Breckenridge Street is complete. The three-story building contains 1,500 sq.ft of commercial space on the ground floor, two one-bedroom apartments on the second floor, and a two-bedroom apartment on the third floor. It’s a small building but a big save for the reviving upper Niagara Street corridor.
The project was awarded $282,500 in 2015 under the Buffalo Main Street Initiative that focuses on revitalization of neighborhood commercial districts. Funding is through the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal and administered by the Old First Ward Community Association. Redevelopment plans were prepared by Carmina Wood Morris.
The Italianate commercial building was constructed in 1877 and functioned as a grocery and meat market with boarding rooms above.