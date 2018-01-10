Community Groups to Unveil their Policy Agenda for 2018

Partnership for the Public Good (PPG), a community-based think tank that has Buffalo’s best interest in mind, will be unveiling a 2018 Policy Agenda at the Frank E. Merriweather Library Auditorium, 1324 Jefferson Avenue, on Friday, January 12 (2pm to 4pm).
PPG, in tandem with a handful of the 276 community groups that it unites, will be touching on a number of topics, including:
- The reform of solitary confinement in Erie County
- Certifying Buffalo as a “Welcoming City”
- Investing in the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust
- Making the NFTA work for Buffalo Niagara
The organization is committed to affecting change in Buffalo, by working with a wide range of public agencies, such as the YWCA, the Masten Block Club Coalition, El Museo, and the Crossroads Collective. In order to concentrate on the issues that are most important to the community, PPG leads a democratic process each fall, where partners decide which directions to head in the coming year.
Performance artist Brian Jay will open the proceedings with an excerpt from Free Fred Brown!, a Ujima Theater Company Just Transition play, and poet Jillian Hanesworth will close with an original piece.
Speakers at Friday’s event include Jerome Wright from the Campaign for Alternatives to Isolated Confinement, India Walton from Open Buffalo, Andrew Marcum from the Center for Self Advocacy, Fidele Menavanza from the Elder Center for Law and Justice, Allie Urbanski from the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and more.
The event is open to the public. See Facebook for more info.