Coming Soon: The Pontoon Saloon

Another party boat is coming to the waterfront. This time it’s going to be a catamaran style pontoon boat, custom made, with a bar, a stand up table, and a bathroom, according to operator Seas The Day. The 10’x30′ vessel, called The Pontoon Saloon, should hold between 14 and 16 people. With the recent success of the captained Buffalo Tiki Tours, and self-operated Pontoon Boat Rentals at Safe Harbor, and the various Cycle Boats, there are a ton of different opportunities to get out on the water. But there are still some gaps in the wants and needs of the water enthusiasts… like The Pontoon Saloon, for example.
The Pontoon Saloon is a hybrid between a number of boating opportunities that already exist. It’s a piloted pontoon vessel that affords people the opportunity to get out onto the water, enjoy some drinks, and not have to worry about driving or navigating. It’s a guided cruise that includes:
- Bar with seating for everyone to socialize and enjoy together
- Sound system to play your favorite tunes
- Both shaded and sunny areas on the boat
- Bathroom, because sometimes you just have to go
- You bring the fun, your preferred beverage, any food you like and friends to enjoy the water
- All cruises are staffed by USCG licensed Captains
The actual charter boat is still being built, but once operational, interested parties can visit www.pontoonsaloonbuffalo.com for the public party cruise schedule. If you prefer to book a private cruise, email info@seasthedaycharter.com. Keep up to dare with the progress on Facebook.
Tours leave from 1111 Fuhrmann Blvd, located at Safe Harbor Marina’s courtesy dock.
Seas The Day also offers dive charters – drift dives in the Niagara River, and wreck dives in the Buffalo Harbor.