Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Comedy on the Rocks @ Black Button Distilling

0 Comments

Black Button Distilling is getting into the comedy routine. On Friday, January 19, from 8 PM to 11 PM, one of Downtown Buffalo’s newest distilleries will be showcasing some of the area’s best comedians, hosted by revered local comic, Don Johnson. The following talents will be on the bill that evening:

This is a night of yuk yuks that you won’t want to miss. On this particular evening, guests will be happy to find regionally distilled spirits, which will help to warm up their bellies for some serious laughter. Pizza Amore will also be stationed outside with their wood fire pizza truck. Pizza, spirits, and laughs… all in one night. It’s a tough one to beat.

Comedy on the Rocks

Friday, January 19, 2018

8 PM – 11 PM

Black Button Distilling (Buffalo, NY) | 149 Swan Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

Black Button was recently featured on Buffalo Rising

See Facebook event for more info.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments