Comedy on the Rocks @ Black Button Distilling

Black Button Distilling is getting into the comedy routine. On Friday, January 19, from 8 PM to 11 PM, one of Downtown Buffalo’s newest distilleries will be showcasing some of the area’s best comedians, hosted by revered local comic, Don Johnson. The following talents will be on the bill that evening:
- Produced & hosted by Don Johnson – His credits would go here but this ain’t about him so just mind yo business and keep reading fool.
- Chris Plumer – Opened for comic greats Rich Vos, Sean Patton & Girl Code‘s Carly Aquilino
- Rick Matthews – Featured and opened for comic greats like Dave Attell, Rich Vos & Jim Norton
- Jamie Travale – Opened for Godfrey and was featured on the Finger Lakes Comedy Festival
- BC Garvey – Host of long standing Comedy + Karaoke = Fun showcase at The Gypsy Parlor
- Tyrone Maclin – Opened for comedy greats like D.L. Hughley, JB Smoove and Joey Diaz
- Dan Mahoney – Opened for legendary comics Jim Gaffigan, Dave Attell, PATRICE O’NEAL – THE OFFICIAL PAGE and was featured on the Boston Comedy Festival, and a featured performer on a USO tour
This is a night of yuk yuks that you won’t want to miss. On this particular evening, guests will be happy to find regionally distilled spirits, which will help to warm up their bellies for some serious laughter. Pizza Amore will also be stationed outside with their wood fire pizza truck. Pizza, spirits, and laughs… all in one night. It’s a tough one to beat.
Comedy on the Rocks
Friday, January 19, 2018
8 PM – 11 PM
Black Button Distilling (Buffalo, NY) | 149 Swan Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
Black Button was recently featured on Buffalo Rising