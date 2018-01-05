A BRO reader has identified a Toronto project that he feels would be great for Buffalo. In fact, since he first sent us the tip, we discovered that the plan was already in motion.
Choir! Choir! Choir! is a choral initiative that was started by Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman (AKA “DaBu”) in Toronto, just up the QEW. It all started off as a “weekly drop-in” at local taverns, where people would show up and sing as a choir, to inspirational and familiar music. That was back in 2011. Since that time the feel-good initiative had grown… and grown, to a point where Choir! Choir! Choir! actually travels to other cities.
The BRO reader that sent along the info on Choir! Choir! Choir!, felt that Buffalo, the silos in particular, would be a great fit for the community building exercise. Take a look, and see for yourself:
Now, the question that the reader posed… “Is there someone out there that would want to head something up along this nature? Someone that would want to reach out to Choir! Choir! Choir!, to see if Buffalo might be a good fit? A gathering of choral souls could take place on the steps of the Albright-Knox, at Babeville, or at one of the grain silos?
Choir! Choir! Choir! has performed with renowned artists such as Patti Smith, Tegan and Sara, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall with the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips.
The answer is, “Yes, it looks as if someone is already one step ahead in organizing the arrangement. Choir! Choir! Choir! is coming to 9th Ward at Babeville on Wednesday, January 10.”
General admission tickets are $20 (see here). This is your chance to be a part of an unrehearsed choral gathering, where all that is asked of you is that you listen to the designated song a few times before attending the event.
Choir! Choir! Choir! coming to 9th Ward @ Babeville
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
8:00 PM (Doors 7:00 PM)
9th Ward at Babeville | 341 Delaware Ave | Buffalo, NY 14202
$20.00 | All Ages