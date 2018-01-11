Checkers Seeks to Check-In on Bailey

Beach LaSalle Properties LLC is seeking City approvals to construct a Checkers restaurant at 2655 Bailey Avenue at the southwest corner of Easton Avenue.. It would occupy an 18,400 square foot parcel previously used by a used car dealer. The pre-fabricated modular building would serve walk-up and drive-thru patrons. Sutton Architecture is handling the design work.
The neighborhood has solid side streets but has hodgepodge of commercial buildings, parking lots, and used car dealers along Bailey. Five variances are needed for the project including more impervious surface than allowed, less transparency to front and side facades that required, smaller buffers areas than required, and a menu board at the corner/side rather than the interior/side or rear.
The applicant’s justification for the variances:
The building we propose to use is pre-fabricated and is not able to be modified in order to satisfy the current zoning requirements regarding transparency, Also, the positioning of the. drive-thru lane is critical to the building facing front to Bailey Ave. Without this, our Franchisor will not approve this location for development.
And continues, “We believe the building will bring a new vitality to the local community. We will be providing needed employment to the community.
Checkers currently has five local sites including 1969 Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project at its meeting on January 17.