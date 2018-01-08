Champions for Change – Resolved to make a difference in 2018!

When it comes to making positive impactful changes in a community, one needs a lot of different ingredients. Just think of all of the changes that have taken place in Buffalo over the last ten years. How did those changes come about? Who was driving the projects, and why? How have our neighborhoods changed? Just think about a “Buffalo” without Grassroots Gardens and Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP), for examples. These types of initiatives have helped to change the face of our city.
Often times, a person comes up with a fine idea, but doesn’t know how to get it off the ground. That’s the reason that University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning, Blackstone LaunchPad, and It Takes A Village Action Organization, are hosting the fourth semester of the One Region Forward Champions for Change program.
To support community leaders in creating a more socially and ecologically thriving region.
Starting February 26, groups of sustainable change makers “will receive free hands-on technical support and learning opportunities to help grow their project idea toward implementation.” The opportunity is open to residents of Erie and Niagara counties.”
If you believe that you can make a difference in Buffalo, and you want to apply to the program, the deadline is January 26. This is an incredible three-month opportunity to learn how to become a change-maker in your community. This is not just about brainstorming, this is about being proactive, to be a leader… to alter the course of a city, to bring about constructive and long-lasting change.
The fourth semester of the One Region Forward Champions for Change program takes place at University at Buffalo, Hayes Hall.
Visit this website for more info.
