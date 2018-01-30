Chakra Communications launches HIVE to handle your digital marketing and social media needs.

Local small businesses and non-profits will be happy to hear that Chakra Communications, a Buffalo-based marketing production company founded in 2007, is launching a new digital marketing subscription service that intends to help solve modern communications needs. The new rollout, called HIVE, will help these enterprises with social media consultation and content creation, email marketing, website updates, and search engine optimization. HIVE is set to launch on Thursday, February 1.

HIVE teams are comprised of a brand manager, graphic designer, and content manager. Similar to the way that a beehive functions, each member focuses on task management, by putting systems into place that are then efficiently implemented to suit the needs of each unique business. Just think about all of the social media potential that gets tossed to the curb, in order for a small business to concentrate on the primary focuses and directives. How often is Instagram updated? Who is responding to Facebook messages? When was the last time an e-Blast was sent off? What was the response rate? Who is posting the content that is telling the success stories, and where is the info being published? Now, HIVE is here to help.

HIVE’s essence of passion, growth and community places pride in Buffalo’s resurgence.

“Above all this, their pricing has been extremely competitive, offering special discounts for nonprofit organizations,” said Clarice Otminski, the director of public relations and marketing at Hospice Buffalo. “Chakra’s service, quality, and pricing make them our go-to vendor for all of our communications, marketing and promotional needs. In my opinion, Chakra is a true business partner.”

By outsourcing marketing tasks that can bog small businesses and non-profits down, HIVE frees them up to concentrate their efforts and energies on their goals, which are then reinforced by the HIVE team members. The HIVE subscription offers other resources as well, including materials, member-exclusive events, and a monthly newsletter.