Could broomball be Buffalo’s next big recreational sport? According to Chas Kirsch, founder of Healthy Buffalo, more and more people are trying out the game, and they’re really liking it. In recent years, broomball has made appearances at various winter festivals, and it’s especially taken off at Canalside.
“The enthusiasm surrounding our league and the upcoming tournament is putting Buffalo on the map in the world of broomball,” stated Kirsch in a recent call out for players. “Not only do we have our biggest broomball league ever going by far, but now we are helping Canalside run their first ever broomball tournament.”
That’s right, Healthy Buffalo is getting ready to co-host an inaugural co-ed broomball tournament at Canalside. This is your big chance to put your skills to the test.
“This is the perfect opportunity for some rookie teams to cut their teeth and get a taste before next season’s league and of course, we hope to see a bunch of teams from our existing league in the mix as well,” Kirsch posted in his shout out, looking for teams/players to sign up.”
The 6-on-6 tournament is open to all skill levels – registration is now open.
Canalside’s Inaugural Broomball Tournament
6-on-6 Co-Ed (Min. 2 female players on ice at all times)
Canalside Buffalo, 44 Prime St, Buffalo, NY 14202
February 3rd (8 am-5 pm) & February 4th (8 am-3 pm)
Men & Women 18 & Over
SKILL LEVEL: Competitive & Recreational Divisions