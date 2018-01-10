Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Call for Art: Submit your Design for the New Larkinville T-Shirt

Larkinville is looking to have a fun new t-shirt design, and the public is invited to submit designs.

“The winning design will be printed on shirts and sold  throughout the season in Larkinville. The winner will also receive $500,” said Bridget Schaefer, Larkin Square Director of Hospitality.

Larkinville is a super fun destination in the city. When you think of Larkin Square, what comes to mind? Playing shuffleboard in at the Hydraulic Hearth beer garden? Hitting a ball around on the pickleball courts? Hula hooping? Listening to live music? Nano golf? The upcoming winter festival?

The sky is the limit with this one, so get your creative juices flowing, and see if you have what it takes to get your inspirational design on a Larkinville t-shirt. If your design is chosen, you get $500, and well-deserved bragging rights!

To learn more about the contest, and/or to enter a design, click here.

*All designs must be submitted by February 5th to bridgets@larkinsquare.com and include the artwork application. Submitted artwork without an application will not be accepted.

