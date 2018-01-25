Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Building a Healthy “Walkable” Buffalo and WNY

Have you ever stopped to consider how walkable your neighborhood is? Is it easy to get around, and safe? What makes a walkable neighborhood?

According to WalkScore.com, a walkable neighborhood should have the following:

  • A center: Walkable neighborhoods have a center, whether it’s a main street or a public space.
  • People: Enough people for businesses to flourish and for public transit to run frequently.
  • Mixed income, mixed use: Affordable housing located near businesses.
  • Parks and public space: Plenty of public places to gather and play.
  • Pedestrian design: Buildings are close to the street, parking lots are relegated to the back.
  • Schools and workplaces: Close enough that most residents can walk from their homes.
  • Complete streets: Streets designed for bicyclists, pedestrians, and transit.

On Saturday, February 3, from 9:15 AM to 2 PM, join Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo & WNY to learn more about the benefits of walkable neighborhoods, and find out where your own neighborhood ranks on the scale. This is the second part of the Building a Healthy Buffalo and WNY Series. The event is free, though donations are accepted.

The event features the following speakers:

  • Keynote Speech by Dr. Kate Kraft, Executive Director of America Walks
  • Local Action Panel: Robert Shibley, Dean of the UB School of Architecture and Planning
  • Justin Booth, Director of GObike Buffalo
  • PUSH Buffalo

This event is a great networking opportunity, for people looking to meet others who care about cycling, walking, and living in a safe community that offers everything that one needs to be happy and healthy. This is also your chance to learn what sort of walkable initiatives are taking place in Buffalo, and how you can take part in helping to drive the agenda.

Agenda:

  • 9:30am Registration
  • 10:00am Keynote
  • 11:00am Panel
  • 12:00pm Networking Lunch
  • 1:00pm Walkability Workshop
  • 2:00pm Wrap-Up

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Free | Space is limited | RSVP here

9:15 AM – 2 PM

St. Teresa’s Parish Center; 33 Mineral Springs Rd, Buffalo, NY 14210

See Facebook event

