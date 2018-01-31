Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Winter HOP Fest 2018

One of the year’s most highly anticipated brewing events is coming up on Saturday, February 24. Each year, a number of the region’s hottest breweries come together, to showcase their coveted brews. This year’s Buffalo Winter HOP Fest features the following breweries:

  • Old First Ward Brewing Co.
  • 12 Gates
  • Community Beer Works
  • Big Ditch
  • Thin Man
  • Rusty Nickel Brewing Company
  • Hamburg Brewing
  • Four Mile Brewing
  • Flying Bison
  • 42 North Brewing
  • Resurgence Brewing
  • Buffalo Brewing Company
  • Pressure Drop Brewing
  • Woodcock Brothers Brewing
  • Samples of Hop infused Spirits from Lockhouse Distillery

Now, that’s an impressive line-up of breweries that will be offering up their hoppiest brews. This event is created for the hop lover in all of us.

“Enjoy the outdoors by warming up with delicious IPAs. $25 gets you a logo tasting glass with samples from brewers until they are gone. We will have Hopped up hot chili for sale to keep you warm as well as a full menu. KICK THE KEGS! $5 Growler Fills available for participants at the end of the festival. Bring your own or you can purchase one at the bar for an additional fee.” – Buffalo Winter HOP Fest 2018

Buffalo Winter HOP Fest 2018

Saturday, February 24, 2018

1 PM – 4 PM

Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing Co. | Old First Ward | 73 Hamburg Street | Buffalo, New York 14204

Purchase tickets here.

