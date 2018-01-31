One of the year’s most highly anticipated brewing events is coming up on Saturday, February 24. Each year, a number of the region’s hottest breweries come together, to showcase their coveted brews. This year’s Buffalo Winter HOP Fest features the following breweries:

Old First Ward Brewing Co.

12 Gates

Community Beer Works

Big Ditch

Thin Man

Rusty Nickel Brewing Company

Hamburg Brewing

Four Mile Brewing

Flying Bison

42 North Brewing

Resurgence Brewing

Buffalo Brewing Company

Pressure Drop Brewing

Woodcock Brothers Brewing

Samples of Hop infused Spirits from Lockhouse Distillery

Now, that’s an impressive line-up of breweries that will be offering up their hoppiest brews. This event is created for the hop lover in all of us.

“Enjoy the outdoors by warming up with delicious IPAs. $25 gets you a logo tasting glass with samples from brewers until they are gone. We will have Hopped up hot chili for sale to keep you warm as well as a full menu. KICK THE KEGS! $5 Growler Fills available for participants at the end of the festival. Bring your own or you can purchase one at the bar for an additional fee.” – Buffalo Winter HOP Fest 2018

Buffalo Winter HOP Fest 2018

Saturday, February 24, 2018

1 PM – 4 PM

Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing Co. | Old First Ward | 73 Hamburg Street | Buffalo, New York 14204

Purchase tickets here.