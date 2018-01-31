One of the year’s most highly anticipated brewing events is coming up on Saturday, February 24. Each year, a number of the region’s hottest breweries come together, to showcase their coveted brews. This year’s Buffalo Winter HOP Fest features the following breweries:
- Old First Ward Brewing Co.
- 12 Gates
- Community Beer Works
- Big Ditch
- Thin Man
- Rusty Nickel Brewing Company
- Hamburg Brewing
- Four Mile Brewing
- Flying Bison
- 42 North Brewing
- Resurgence Brewing
- Buffalo Brewing Company
- Pressure Drop Brewing
- Woodcock Brothers Brewing
- Samples of Hop infused Spirits from Lockhouse Distillery
Now, that’s an impressive line-up of breweries that will be offering up their hoppiest brews. This event is created for the hop lover in all of us.
“Enjoy the outdoors by warming up with delicious IPAs. $25 gets you a logo tasting glass with samples from brewers until they are gone. We will have Hopped up hot chili for sale to keep you warm as well as a full menu. KICK THE KEGS! $5 Growler Fills available for participants at the end of the festival. Bring your own or you can purchase one at the bar for an additional fee.” – Buffalo Winter HOP Fest 2018
Buffalo Winter HOP Fest 2018
Saturday, February 24, 2018
1 PM – 4 PM
Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing Co. | Old First Ward | 73 Hamburg Street | Buffalo, New York 14204