Buffalo Rehabs – 2017 – Part 2

This is Part 2 in a series that explores the recent building and house rehabs in the city of Buffalo. This is a pictorial journey, with images taken throughout various neighborhoods.
I spend a lot of my free time documenting rehabs all over the city. In the process of doing that, I’ve befriended a number of DIY rehabbers, small business contractors, real estate agents, preservation activists, and a few people who I’d call my liaison connections to what the big contractors are up to.
I don’t know anyone personally at Ellicott Development, Uniland, Sinatra, etc. However, I do know how to get information and I report it without opinion. That annoys some people, but as a preservationist, I’m interested in being a positive force in a city bathed in cynicism. Every rehab is a preservation save. All the pictures that I’m providing are available with many others on the Facebook page Buffalo Rehab and Reuse. I started the group 2 years ago on January 3, 2016. It now has 2643 members. Some of the pictures that follow were taken by me. Others were taken by Frits Abell, Johanna C. Dominguez, Patra Mangus, Anthony James, and Buffalo Rising Staff for Part 2 of this story.
The pictures are of completed rehabs and rehabs in progress. The photos were taken the latter half of 2017. Part 1 of the series appeared last week on Buffalo Rising – there will be at least one more post to come, possibly two. The lead image is the restored Cazenovia Picnic Shelter – photo taken by Anthony James.
