Buffalo Museum of Ice Cream – Custard Stand Test Launch!

Remember back in August of 2016, when Howard Goldman, owner of the The Old House Downtown, began his journey of opening up the Buffalo Museum of Ice Cream? The odyssey down the ice cream road began on that day, and some say that it also ended on that day. Others continue to believe… to hold out for a day when the museum concept will be realized… a day when Buffalonians will be lavished with boatloads of ice cream, until the cows come home.
Since opening its doors (er… patio) on that illustrious day, the ice cream craze has taken hold of Buffalo – North Buffalo to be exact. What auspicious timing it was, to lead the ice cream charge, while putting Buffalo on the map as an ice cream city like no other. One with a Museum of Ice Cream!
For those who are still holding out for this special museum, reminiscent of Hy-Brasil or Brigadoon, our chance to ‘shine in the sun’ is once again upon us. On Sunday, February 18, a test launch of the museum will, once again, be underway. The original test launch was postponed back in July (July 4th), due to the overwhelming construction blueprints of the ice cream pavilion that was to be stationed at the site. According to people who have viewed the structure, “…the glass tower will strike an imposing profile on the Buffalo skyline.”
On the pending glorious Sunday, Goldman will be serving up Spaceman Soft Serve Custard – fresh frozen chocolate and vanilla custard, with a twist. Yes, many twists will be served on that day. According to Goldman, it’s the perfect day to test out the market for frozen custard… on the frozen tundra of Downtown Buffalo’s Steve Cichon Park, in front of The Old House Downtown (153 Delaware Avenue). “It will be a good slow day downtown for a test launch,” according to the curator. “With plenty of free parking!”
Ice cream will be available on a limited basis, depending on the size of the crowd and the scoops, between 11 ante meridiem and 2 post meridiem.
This special event is being presented by Buffalo Pop Up and WBIG.TV. Stay tuned to more Buffalo Ice Cream Museum happenings by tuning into this Facebook site. Also see Facebook event.