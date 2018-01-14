Signs of spring are already upon us! The 5th anniversary of Buffalo Groundhog Day is coming up on Saturday, January 27. Each year, Buffalonians head on over to Flying Bison Brewing Company, to partake in a celebration of beer, winter, and the coming of spring. There’s even an appearance of Buffalo Mack, the groundhog, who will make his winter weather prediction during the festival.
Buffalo Groundhog Day is considered “the fastest growing winter festival in Buffalo.” That’s because there’s a heated tent, plenty of Flying Bison beer, live music, food trucks, and it’s for a good cause – a local animal charity (Hawk Creek Wildlife Center).
The fifth anniversary of Buffalo Groundhog Day is presented by Hall, Ricketts, Schuller & Gurbacki, P.C. Sponsors include Jay Herlan – 716 Realty Group, Apollo Steel Corp, Rosina Food Products, Inc., and DV Brown and Associates.
Buffalo Groundhog Day 5th Anniversary
Noon until 7pm, featuring live music all day
Each Ticket Includes:
- A commemorative Buffalo Groundhog Day Mug
- 3 Beer/Cocktail Tickets
- $5 Food Voucher to on-site food trucks
Tickets Prices:
$25 until 12/25/17
$30 from 12/26/17 to 1/26/18
$35 at the door on 1/27/18
Tickets available at Buffalogroundhogday.com
Flying Bison Brewing Company | 840 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210