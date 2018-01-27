Buffalo Auto Show 2018

The Buffalo Auto Show is right around the corner. The show is considered the best way to check out SUVs, hybrids, minivans, high performance, and economical cars and trucks, without doing the dealership roadshow. All of the hottest new vehicles will be on display at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The 2018 show days/hours are as follows:

Thursday 2/8: 11am-10pm

Friday 2/9: 11am-10pm

Saturday 2/10: 10am–10pm

Sunday 2/11: 10am-7pm

Special appearances at this year’s event include members of the Buffalo Bandits, and the Bandettes, Martin Truex #78 Bass Pro Shop Toyota Camry, specialty cars including the Hollywood Wheels Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine, and sports personalities. There will be a ton of fun interactive activities for families. Adults will be happy to find some craft brews available from Buffalocal beer, the official beer selections of the 2018 Buffalo Auto Show.

General admission tickets are $8 (find tickets). Follow Facebook for all of official family fun and special surprises. Also check out www.buffaloautoshow.com for further details.

*Children 5 years and under do not need a ticket for this event. All children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association (NFADA) will hold their annual Charity Preview Gala at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

Students K-12 are invited to create a Buffalo Auto Show Poster – every student that submits a poster will be granted free access to the Auto Show. Click here to learn more about the contest, as well as the prizes for winners.