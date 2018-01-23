Buffalo Architecture, The Next Generation?

After seeing a number of interesting modern infill housing projects in Buffalo (new and proposed) popping up on the internet social media scene, my interest was piqued. Turns out they were all coming from the same young Buffalo architecture firm, Abstract Architecture, PC.

You likely know Abstract Architecture through their sprawling Buffalo RiverWorks complex. the industrially inspired architectural form can hold as many as 5,000 people for various events including roller derby, ice skating, and concerts. It has been a transformative project on the Buffalo River.

Buffalo RiverWorks

The firm is currently completing work on a wonderful renovation to 313 Broadway which will house their offices and a single residential apartment. The 1892 building was designed by George Metzger as a wholesale grocery. It includes a spectacular original cornice and three gracious arched windows along the street. This will be a stunning reuse in a part of the city that really needs it. 313 Broadway

Their small portfolio is quite varied including residential and commercial projects, renovations and new builds. Housing is what they proclaim as their true love, however. This love shines through in their work.

This stone house, dubbed Ellicottville Stone House is historically inspired but is designed with quite a bit of skill. Notice that the stone walls are full depth random rough cut stone with true supporting stone arches. Magnificent! Elicottville Stone House

But, is was the series of modern houses, designed for narrow city lots, that caught my eye. They are simple, quiet, and sit well with their neighbors.

The client for this live work loft renovation in the Larkinville neighborhood was so happy with their new home that they hired Abstract to design a carriage house for the same site at the back of the property. The little carriage house has a ground floor garage with an upper apartment. I believe this is the first building of this type which, has recently been allowed under the new green code. The design is fresh and urban in the best way. I would love to see a whole row lof these.

Seneca Street live work

Seneca Street carriage house

This Niagara Street container house is fully permitted and ready to start construction. Look or shovels in the ground in spring. The large second floor porch creates an inviting street front in spite of the garage at the first floor. The glass garage doors also do a lot to enliven the public facade. If built as rendered the modern house is appropriately scaled and will be an interesting counterpoint to its traditional neighbors.

Niagara Container House

This house below, designed to fit on a lot as narrow as 16 feet wide, was originally proposed for empty property on Bremen Street. The architect notes that the original project fell through but, they have not given up on having it constructed, even if they have to do it themselves. This would be a wonderful contemporary infill to see come to reality. Its simple form with rich materials would be a refreshing change from the dull plastic coated new builds all too common in Buffalo these days.

Bremen Street proposal

It will be exciting to see what this firm produces as they mature. Let’s hope they fill Buffalo’s streets with wonderful innovative urban projects and perhaps ignite a trend toward better new architecture in the city.