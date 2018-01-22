Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Bread Making with The Rogue Cellar

0 Comments

Winter is a great time to take indoor classes. From building worm bins to publishing books, there’s something for everyone these days. Now, The Rogue Cellar has dreamed up some new classes that revolve around the art of bread making. Anyone looking to learn more about baking artisan bread can sign up for either:

Bread Making Class – White Miche

or

Bread Starter Class

According to The Rogue Cellar owner, Annie Krause, “The miche is a type of French bread made with wheat, white, and rye flours, and the starter is usually just a high gluten white flour mixed with water to create a slurry and either seeded with bread yeast, a bit of freshly made dough, or allowed to sit and cultivate the wild yeasts in the air. It creates a sourdough with a fantastic tang, and gives the crumb an elasticity, and a gorgeous crunchy crust.”

Class participants are invited to take either one of the classes, as they are considered “stand alone” sessions. Or they can take them both. To learn more about The Rogue Cellar, click here.

Bread Making Class – White Miche

Learn how to make a loaf of white miche. Krause will have bread in various states, from raw ingredients to dough to finished loaves, for folks to poke and prod as well as to taste. Each student will bake a loaf to take with them at the end of class. (10 students max)

Saturday, January 27, 2018

5 PM – 7 PM

The Rogue Cellar | 346 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

Tickets – $20 | Ticket Information – www.paypal.me

See Facebook event

 

Bread Starter Class

Learn how to create and maintain a starter. Krause will have starter in various states, from raw ingredients to a healthy starter and a bad starter for comparison, for folks to poke and prod. Each student will create a starter to take with them at the end of class. There will be bread, cheese, and pickled veg to enjoy. (10 students max)

Saturday, February 10, 2018

5 PM – 6 PM

The Rogue Cellar | 346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo, New York 14213

Tickets – $15 | Ticket Information – www.paypal.me

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments