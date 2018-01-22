Bread Making with The Rogue Cellar

Winter is a great time to take indoor classes. From building worm bins to publishing books, there’s something for everyone these days. Now, The Rogue Cellar has dreamed up some new classes that revolve around the art of bread making. Anyone looking to learn more about baking artisan bread can sign up for either:
Bread Making Class – White Miche
or
Bread Starter Class
According to The Rogue Cellar owner, Annie Krause, “The miche is a type of French bread made with wheat, white, and rye flours, and the starter is usually just a high gluten white flour mixed with water to create a slurry and either seeded with bread yeast, a bit of freshly made dough, or allowed to sit and cultivate the wild yeasts in the air. It creates a sourdough with a fantastic tang, and gives the crumb an elasticity, and a gorgeous crunchy crust.”
Class participants are invited to take either one of the classes, as they are considered “stand alone” sessions. Or they can take them both. To learn more about The Rogue Cellar, click here.
Bread Making Class – White Miche
Learn how to make a loaf of white miche. Krause will have bread in various states, from raw ingredients to dough to finished loaves, for folks to poke and prod as well as to taste. Each student will bake a loaf to take with them at the end of class. (10 students max)
Saturday, January 27, 2018
5 PM – 7 PM
The Rogue Cellar | 346 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, New York 14213
Tickets – $20 | Ticket Information – www.paypal.me
Bread Starter Class
Learn how to create and maintain a starter. Krause will have starter in various states, from raw ingredients to a healthy starter and a bad starter for comparison, for folks to poke and prod. Each student will create a starter to take with them at the end of class. There will be bread, cheese, and pickled veg to enjoy. (10 students max)
Saturday, February 10, 2018
5 PM – 6 PM
The Rogue Cellar | 346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo, New York 14213
Tickets – $15 | Ticket Information – www.paypal.me