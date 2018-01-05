BPO Presents The Music of The Doors

Fans of The Doors should mark their calendars for a unique tribute show being performed by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra later this month as part of their “BPO Rocks” series.

On Friday, January 19 at 8 p.m., the BPO will present “The Music of The Doors” in collaboration with Windborne Music. The performance combines the powerful sound of our local orchestra with a full rock band, creating a unique take on The Doors’ mix of rock and blues.

The performance will feature lead vocalist Randy Jackson and will be conducted by Windborne’s founder, Brent Havens. Fans will look forward to hearing many of The Doors’ hit songs, including Touch Me, Riders on the Storm, Roadhouse Blues, and Light My Fire.

Windborne Productions was founded in 1990 and began producing shows that merged classic rock and orchestral music in 1995. Its first live production featured the music of Led Zeppelin. Windborne’s musicians have since toured and performed with orchestras worldwide, including tributes to Pink Floyd, The Doors, The Eagles, Queen, Michael Jackson, The Who, U2, Whitney Houston, The Rolling Stones, Prince, David Bowie, and Journey.

“The BPO and Windborne Music were the first to combine rock and orchestra in Tribute concerts,” said Susan Schwartz of the BPO. “We were sort of a guinea pig and it was a success from our first show together. We bring them back at least once a year now, and this year, it’s a tribute to The Doors.”

Lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Jackson will take on the role of The Doors frontman, Jim Morrison. Jackson is the lead singer and guitarist for the rock band Zebra, and previously toured with Jefferson Airplane on the band’s final tour in 1989 as a keyboardist, guitarist and backup vocalist. To learn more about Jackson, visit his website.

The conductor for the evening, Brent Havens, trained as a conductor and music arranger at the Berklee College of Music. He has written music for orchestras, feature films, and television shows. Havens is the guest conductor and arranger for all of Windborne’s symphonic rock performances.

The performance will take place on Friday, January 19 at 8 p.m. at Kleinhan’s Music Hall. Ticket prices range from $39.00 to $75.00. You can purchase tickets here or by following the links on the BPO website.

The BPO is kicking off 2018 with a variety of performances. See below for some of the other shows you can catch this month.

On Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13, the M&T Bank Classics series will present Bolero! The performance will feature principal cellist Roman Mekinulov on Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto No. 1. The program will also feature pieces by several of France’s most revered composers and will culminate with Ravel’s Bolero. Friday’s performance starts at 10:30 a.m., while Saturday’s evening performance begins at 8 p.m. at Kleinhans. See here for ticket info.

On Wednesday, January 17, the BPO presents “Rachmaninoff & His Psychiatrist.” Dr. Richard Kogan, a pianist and psychiatrist, will discuss Rachmaninoff’s mental health struggles, while also performing his Piano Concerto No. 2, which the artist dedicated to his psychiatrist. The show begins at 7 p.m. at Kleinhans. See here for ticket info.

On Saturday, January 20, the KeyBank Pops series presents “Byron Stripling Swings with Duke and Ella.” The show will feature Stripling’s vocal and trumpet skills as he performs 1930’s jazz and swing classics from Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, and more. The show will begin at 8 p.m. at Kleinhans. See here for ticket info.

On Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, the M&T Bank Classics Series will present “Mozart’s Operatic Favorites.” The show will feature five opera singers from Juilliard performing Mozart’s most popular operas. Saturday’s evening performance will begin at 8 p.m., while Sunday’s matinee will begin at 2:30 p.m. See here for ticket info.

For more information on upcoming performances and ticket prices, visit www.bpo.org.

