Boasting Buffalo

A unique Buffalo-centric event is taking place at Buffalo RiverWorks this evening. Boasting Buffalo brings together Buffalo boosters who love to share their knowledge of the city with others. It’s a celebration of the city’s ongoing revitalization.

The event, hosted by Business First, features a networking expo and panel discussion. There are also a number of Buffalo breweries and distilleries on hand, providing samples to attendees during a “Hoppy Hour”.

This year, Boasting Buffalo features the following panelists who all hail from regional brewing, fermenting, and distilling industries. 

  • Roy Bakos | Director of Hospitality & Pleasure | Buffalo Distilling Company
  • Bobby Finan | Co-Founder, Operating Partner| Tommyrotter Distillery and Founder & Managing Member | Whiskey Fest LLC
  • Matt Kahn | President & Co-Founder | Big Ditch Brewing Company
  • Robin Ross | Owner | Arrowhead Spring Vineyards and BeauVine Vineyards LLC
  • Frank Weber III | Co-Founder & Distiller | Buffalo Distilling Company 

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

4 PM – 7 PM

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

Ticket is $50

See Facebook for details

