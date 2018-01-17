A unique Buffalo-centric event is taking place at Buffalo RiverWorks this evening. Boasting Buffalo brings together Buffalo boosters who love to share their knowledge of the city with others. It’s a celebration of the city’s ongoing revitalization.
The event, hosted by Business First, features a networking expo and panel discussion. There are also a number of Buffalo breweries and distilleries on hand, providing samples to attendees during a “Hoppy Hour”.
This year, Boasting Buffalo features the following panelists who all hail from regional brewing, fermenting, and distilling industries.
- Roy Bakos | Director of Hospitality & Pleasure | Buffalo Distilling Company
- Bobby Finan | Co-Founder, Operating Partner| Tommyrotter Distillery and Founder & Managing Member | Whiskey Fest LLC
- Matt Kahn | President & Co-Founder | Big Ditch Brewing Company
- Robin Ross | Owner | Arrowhead Spring Vineyards and BeauVine Vineyards LLC
- Frank Weber III | Co-Founder & Distiller | Buffalo Distilling Company
Boasting Buffalo
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
4 PM – 7 PM
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203