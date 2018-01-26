Black Rock Shipping Container House

Construction of an L-shaped house using 3 shipping containers started on Kail Street in Black Rock last July and is now finished. As far as true shipping container projects in Buffalo, this is one of the first to come to fruition, especially in the residential department.
The house consists of two flush parallel containers creating the two-story section of the home, and a third perpendicular container creates the one-story portion of the home. A rectangular tower was constructed between the two masses. Windows were added to all of the containers, while paneling was affixed to the tower. Next came a green paint job, before landscaping in the front yard (with patio seating) appeared.
This house was constructed for a Black Rock native who recently returned to the area.
Looking at the house from Kail Street, the left side of the house, which appears as its front, sits in the foreground while the actual front of the house appears as the right side of the home. The accompanying pictures help to clarify the true layout of this house.
After years of hearing that container homes were on the horizon, we have finally witnessed one come to fruition.