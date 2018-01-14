Big Deal: St. Patrick’s Friary Sold

This one slipped by us. Kathleen Regan purchased the fantastic St. Patrick’s Friary at 759 S. Division Street last month. The deal closed on December 3 for $500,000. Franciscan Friars-Holy Name Province NY was the seller.
The Provincial Council made its decision to sell for two reasons: The cost of maintaining the building — which was constructed in 1892 — had become prohibitive, and the friar community is shrinking. Two friars moved last summer to new assignments, which reduced the friar community in Buffalo to four members. The Friary is on the northern edge of the Larkin District. Additional history of the site can be found here.
Property details from the sales listing:
3 1/2 story Medina sandstone Gothic Revival church rectory. Built approximately 1892 along with St Patrick Church & School. Original building approximately 3,100 sf per floor. Three floors + basement, attic & food pantry total 20,070 sf. 528 sf, 448 sf garages & 240 sf shed on north side of property. Stand alone single story 2,000 sf community center on SE side. .91 acres zoned R2
Regan’s plans for the property are unknown but she appears to be the owner of Massage Therapeutic Arts with locations at 160 North Street and 468 Delaware Avenue.
If you have details on the new owner’s plans, please share in the comments.