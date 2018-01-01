Big Deal: Pierce Buildings Flipped

First Friday Extended Hours: January 5, 2018, 10am – 9pm

Artist in attendance 6pm – 9pm

Exhibition EXTENDED: November 11, 2017 – January 26, 2018

Regular Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10am – 4pm or by appointment

Eleven Twenty Projects: 1120 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209

Eleven Twenty Projects is excited to host extended hours for our current exhibition Sarah Myers: Ground. Please stop by as part of Allentown First Friday Gallery Walk.

Sarah Myers’s paintings range from intricate, representational images of trees to minimal fields of marks. While they are visually disparate, all works share a common theme: nature and the perceived purity it embodies. Ground explores the minimal side with a series of abstract, gestural paintings, mostly in black and white.

Myers explains, “Color can be a vehicle towards artificiality”. As this series is about recognizing the inherent flaws in human makeup, and striving for purity through commune with and respect for nature, Myers went with a neutral, monotone palette. She describes her process of painting as a way to recognize the evil in oneself, and tries to make the right decisions despite it: to have a symbiotic relationship with nature, to achieve as much of the purity of nature as possible in her interior self. She puts just enough paint on the canvas, stopping before it would be muddied by overthinking, as people tend to do.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Sarah Myers is a Buffalo native who studied at Rhode Island School of Design, and later attended Pratt Institute, and Angels Art Academy, Florence, Italy. She has been shown throughout Western New York and her works are in the permanent collections at The Albright Knox Art Gallery, The Michelangelo Museum, Italy, and in a number of private collections.

ABOUT ELEVEN TWENTY PROJECTS:

Founded in 2013, a modern and contemporary arts initiative, located on Buffalo’s Main Street adjacent to the medical campus, Eleven Twenty Projects intermixes art, history, and material culture with a diverse approach and independent vision.