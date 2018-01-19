Big Deal: Bryant Place Apartments Sold

A pair of Bryant Street apartment buildings changed hands yesterday. Bryant Orange LLC paid $3.95 million for the Bryant Place Apartments located at 334-46 Bryant Street. The circa-1895 buildings contain a total of 32 apartments and are located one block west of Elmwood Avenue. Two Hundred Ten Summer Street LLC was the seller.
Bryant Orange LLC is registered to Paul LoVullo. The LoVullo family sold insurance brokerage firm Lovullo Associates Inc. to Chicago-based RT Specialty Group in May.
Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.