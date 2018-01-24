Big Deal: 746 Elmwood Sold

A commercial and residential building in the heart of the Elmwood Village traded hands yesterday. Aptly named 746-748 Elmwood Avenue Inc. purchased 746 Elmwood Avenue for $925,000. The 8,357 sq.ft. building contains six apartments and ground floor retail.
746-748 Elmwood Avenue Inc. is registered to the home address of attorney Aaron F. Glazer. Unsuitably named 3959 Main Street Inc. was the seller.
