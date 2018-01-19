Battle of the High School Bands | Battle of the Corporate Bands

There are a couple of big music battles coming up in Buffalo, and the good folks at Music is Art are hoping that you will play a part. High school bands and corporate bands are both invited to sign up for these battles, which will help to determine who’s the best around.
The Battle of the High School Bands is open to all genres, but the competition is steep! Only eight bands will be chosen to compete in the high energy format. There can be no more than ten members in a band, and at least 50% of the band needs to be in high school. Band members must apply by March 30, 2018. Click here for details.
2018 Battle of the High School Bands
Saturday, May 12, 2018
2:00pm – 6:00pm
Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St, Buffalo, NY 14203
The Battle of the Corporate Bands is another Music is Art initiative that benefits Arts Services Initiative of WNY. Bands with corporate members are invited to enter into the competition by clicking here. The showdown will take place on Saturday, March 24, from 1pm to 5pm at Buffalo IronWorks. Participating bands will receive photos and a video of their band’s performance, along with additional opportunities to play the Buffalo Iron Works venue.
2018 Battle of the Corporate Bands
Saturday, March 24, 2018
1pm to 5pm
Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St, Buffalo, NY 14203