Ambit Cares – Organization Seeks to End Hunger in WNY

Author: D. Raphael Failla
Buffalo is certainly the city of good neighbors. One such good neighbor by the name of Keith Kick has been pounding the pavement in the pursuit of helping his fellow man. Kick has tirelessly walked door to door to get people involved in supporting a charity that is near and dear to his heart – Ambit Cares. The organization, which is relatively new to Buffalo, is on a mission to end hunger throughout WNY.
According to Kick, local volunteers are currently busy collecting donations, and they are looking to the community for support. At this time they are hoping that people step up to contribute items ranging from gift certificates/baskets for their ticket auctions, food that they can distribute, or monetary to purchase food.
Ambit Cares is a not for profit organization that strives to end hunger in America. To date, the organization has raised $65,000, and has distributed over 200,000 pounds of food to communities throughout the US. They have managed to do this with the help of over 3000 volunteer hours, by people who understand that there are those who are less fortunate.
The time is now, to put an end to hunger right here in Western New York. If you have questions pertaining to donations, please contact Laura Brown at (716) 228-4482.