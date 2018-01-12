This is the perfect time of year for poutine. Served up hot, with lots of yummy ingredients to fill up your tummy… French fries, gravy, and cheese curds… what’s not to like?
If you’re a big fan of poutine, then you might want to consider entering into Allen Street Poutine Company’s 3rd Annual Poutine Eating Contest. Yup, for the third year in the row, poutine-lovers are going to line up to devour as much poutine as they can muster, in an attempt to walk away with monumental bragging rights.
“We hold this contest annually in February, during Quebec, Canada’s “La Poutine Week” — where poutine was invented. Our 2016 contest winner, Luis Vazquez consumed more than three pounds of poutine in five minutes,” said Jake Fraser, co-owner of Allen Street Poutine. “Maybe one day we’ll rival the world record 25.5 pounds — eaten in 10 minutes by Joey Chestnut.”
Even if you’re not interested in stepping up to the “plate” on this one, you’re still invited to attend the event. Come cheer on the folks that plan on stuffing their faces until their hearts’ content.
If you are planning on competing, all you need is $20, an empty stomach, and the drive to win. This is an all-ages, coed competition, with everyone competing on the same level. Contestants will have five minutes to eat as much poutine as they can manage – judges will score according to “the total weight of Allen Street’s famous traditional poutine.”
*A cash prize will be awarded for first place. Second, and third place prizes will also be awarded — and in true Allen Street style — the winner will receive the coveted golden potato trophy.
Allen Street Poutine Company to Host 3rd Annual Poutine Eating Contest
Allen Street Poutine Company
Saturday, February 3, 2018
2:00 pm
Allentown restaurant, located at 242 Allen Street in Buffalo
For more information about Allen Street Poutine Company, visit them on the web at eatpoutine.com.
Lead image: L to R: 2016 winner, Kristen Smigielski & 2017 winner, Luis Vazquez.