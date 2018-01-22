Adult Writers’ Seminar at Dog Ears Bookstore

Have you embarked upon the gratifying journey of writing short stories, a novel, etc.? If so, maybe you should think about attending a writer’s seminar, to get some instrumental feedback about your project? Starting on Thursday, February 15, Dog Ears Bookstore will be hosting a six-week adult writer’s seminar. Participants are invited to present their current writing efforts, which will in turn be “gently critiqued”.

The following participants are ongoing members of the Adult Writers’ Seminar:

Lissa Redmond: Numerous published short stories including Falling on Ice, Buffalo Noir, Akashic Books (2015) and a novel A Cold Day in Hell; Midnight Ink to be released in February.

Rick Williams: Vietnam memoir The Girl in the Oxygen Tent, and The Deadly Writers’ Patrol to be published in Spring 2018.

John Schreier: Short stories published in Queen City Flash; The Writers Den, March 2014 and Banger to be published Spring 2018; Fahrenheit, Noirville Press.

Mike Breen: Has directed numerous high school drama productions and appeared in community theater productions, winner of an Artie (2017) for the ensemble cast of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and portrays Joe Keller in All My Sons: Ellicott Creek Playhouse (2018).

Mike Dugan: A voice actor with numerous radio ad credits as well as appearing in movies shot in Buffalo including Manna From Heaven (1999) and Marshall (2017).

*All members have had stories included in the group’s self-published anthologies: Mostly Murder and Mayhem (2009), Mostly Mystery and Magic (2010), Mostly Malice and Mistletoe (2012) and Mostly Myths and Miracles (2014).

The dates of the upcoming Adult Writers’ Seminar are: Feb. 15 and 22, and March 1, 8, 15 and 22. The times are 6pm to 8 pm. The series is held at Dog Ears Bookstore & Café – 688 Abbott Road, Buffalo. Light refreshments are included – the cost is $75 for all six meetings. To register for the seminar, please call the bookstore at 716-823-2665 or just come to the first meeting on Feb. 15 and register in person.

For more information on Dog Ears Bookstore, please visit dogearsbookstore.org. You can also follow Dog Ears Bookstore on Facebook for frequent updates.

Photo: by dave