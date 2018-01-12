Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

A New Phase Begins at former Children's Hospital – Site Planning Continues

11 days into the New Year, and Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Company have announced that it has awarded the planning and design process at the former Children’s Hospital site to Wendel Companies, Carmina Wood Morris and Silvestri Architects, so that they can get moving on initial projects, which will soon be available for public review.

Bill Paladino of Ellicott Development Company stated, “We can commence extensive investigative analysis of the main tower and connected buildings now that Kaleida has completed its decanting and removed its furniture, fixtures and equipment from the premises.”

Once Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Company closed on the real estate transaction on November 13, 2017, a grace period was allotted for the Hospital to relocate to the Medical Campus. During that time, members of the newly formed joint venture began meeting with the Project Advisory Committee, neighbors and community stakeholders, neighborhood groups, block club members and business owners, in order to get the development process off to a smooth start. 

Nick Sinatra shares, “We were fortunate to have an immediate collaborative relationship with the Project Advisory Committee that has been engaged for over 5 years in this important effort.”

The development team has announced a Community Information Meeting for January 31, 2018 at 7 pm and Lafayette Presbyterian Church at 875 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, NY. At this meeting the team will present programming for the site, along with site plans and preliminary schematic designs for select projects.

