52 Places to Travel in 2018, by the New York Times

According to Visit Buffalo Niagara communications manager, Brian Hayden, Buffalo has made the list of one of the 52 Places to Travel in 2018 by the New York Times. We’re not just talking about places in the Northeast, or the US for that matter. We’re talking about the world.

Buffalo joins the names of other great cities, including Vilnius, Lithuania; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Belgrade, Serbia. 

“Buffalo is making a big comeback in large part by re-purposing its historic buildings and long dormant grain silos,” The Times noted. “Downtown Buffalo now buzzes with life thanks in part to the ever-expanding Canalside entertainment and recreation complex and a host of new dining and drinking establishments.”

