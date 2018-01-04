One of the city’s most anticipated winter festivals is returning to Larkinville. Each year, Larkinville businesses, tenants, and friends, roll out the snow covered carpet to welcome people to a winter wonderland. The best part is that with every new festival is another new business or two that help to put on the show, from breweries and distilleries, to eateries.
In 2018, the following Larkinville tenants/and nearby attractions will be participating in the festival: Larkin Square, The Filling Station, Hydraulic Hearth, Swan Street Diner, Buffalo Distilling Co., Flying Bison Brewing Company and Larkin Center of Commerce.
This year, guests to the 4th Annual Larkinville Ice Festival will find:
- Activities for kids including Coloring Stations
- Alocal vendor market on the heated boardwalk (including alpacas!)
- Sledding hill (weather dependent)
- Snowga (yes, yoga in the snow) thanks to Independent Health’s Fitness in the parks!
- Horse drawn carriage rides
- Ice Throne
- Winter Vendor Market
- Nickel City Novelties spin art and games
- Various participating restaurants – Filling Station restaurant open for lunch indoors
- Performers throughout the square from The Bird’s Nest Acro Circus.
- Outdoor bar on the boardwalk, including a make your own hot chocolate station
- Neighboring businesses will keep the party going with a Bavarian Beer Garden celebration at Hydraulic Hearth
- Buffalo Groundhog Day 5th Anniversary at Flying Bison and Buffalo Distilling
- Pickleball, Kan-Jam, and Cornhole
There’s more to look forward to than ever in 2018. All of the wintery details are available by clicking here. Following is the schedule of events:
Larkin Center of Commerce (701 Seneca Street)
- Horse-drawn sleigh wagon rides up and down Seneca Street from 12pm – 2pm
Hydraulic Hearth Restaurant & Brewery (716 Swan Street)
- Burritos and Brooze Brunch with Lomo Lomo: 10:30am – 2:30pm
- The Bavarian Winterfest in the Beer Garden
Swan Street Diner (700 Swan Street)
- Open from 7am – 3pm
- Special Ice Fest deals to be announced!
Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca Street)
- Brewery open 12pm – 8pm
- 12pm: Buffalo Groundhog Day 5th Anniversary featuring live music, food trucks and an appearance from Buffalo Mack.
Buffalo Distilling Company (860 Seneca Street)
- Tasting room open 11am – 3pm
- Buffalo Groundhog Day specialty cocktails beginning at 12pm
- The distillery will keep the party going into the evening with live music by Aidan McManus
4th Annual Larkinville Ice Festival
Saturday, January 27, 2018
Programming from 11am – 3pm
Admission and parking are free thanks to presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health. Parking is located at 111 Hydraulic Street and there is limited parking behind Swan Street Diner (700 Swan Street).
Larkinville | Larkin Square | 726 Exchange Street | Buffalo, New York 14210