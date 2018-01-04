4th Annual (2017) JazzBuffalo Poll Is Now Open For Voting

The Buffalo jazz scene continues to impress. Thanks to new venues that are dedicated to jazz, as well as devoted musicians, inspiring festivals and programs, and tireless advocates, jazz continues to make a steady comeback, in a city that has always been synonymous with the style of music.

For the fourth year in a row, jazz fans, aficionados, and players will have a chance to recognize their favorites in a JazzBuffalo Poll. This new extensive jazz poll covers 35 categories, including a couple of new entries such as “ex-pat jazz artists who continue to perform in Buffalo when they return for visits.”

“The JazzBuffalo Poll has become an integral part of not only recognizing the wealth of top jazz talent in Greater Buffalo but also engages jazz fans, in a spirited way, in the goal of building jazz awareness and appreciation. Last year we had nearly 2300 poll vote submissions and we anticipate another substantial increase this year,” says Executive Director of JazzBuffalo, Tony Zambito

The 2017 nominees were pulled from a survey that extended from December 18 through December 27.

The finalists for the 2017 JazzBuffalo John Hunt Jazz Artist of the Year Award are:

Tim Clarke, Walter Kemp III, George Caldwell, and Dave Schiavone.

The four Buffalo jazz greats have been nominated because of their “collaborative spirit in contributing to the betterment of the jazz scene here in Greater Buffalo.”

Voters can access the poll at this link: 2017 JazzBuffalo Poll

The 2017 JazzBuffalo Poll will be open for voting for approximately 7 to 10 days (no later than January 10th) with winners announced on January 14th on the JazzBuffalo website (jazzbuffalo.org).