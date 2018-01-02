2nd Public Meeting for Potential Broadway-Fillmore Historic District

On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at 6:00 PM, a second public meeting will be held at Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center of WNY, 1081 Broadway, to discuss the possible designation of a portion of the East Side’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood as a Certified Local Historic District. The reason behind the drive is to help safeguard the community’s historic infrastructure that is in constant jeopardy of being demolished. Combined with a push to build sensitive infill, the designation is intended to strengthen the overall fabric Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

The purpose of the January 23 meeting is to inform residents/property owners within the proposed Historic District, what they can expect to happen upon designation approval. “The response we’ve received from current neighborhood homeowners and residents has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Jim Serafin, Chairperson of Historic East Side Neighborhood Initiative (HESNI). “With this second meeting we’re looking to engage more neighborhood residents and property owners and address some of the common questions following our last meeting.”

HESNI and Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) will host the public meeting, with the intention of providing information pertaining to the initiative. The benefits of the designation include providing resources to the neighborhood in the form of state and federal tax credits. Neighbors would also be able provided protection from unnecessary demolitions via implementation of the Buffalo Preservation Ordinance.

“An important part of PBN’s mission is to partner with local community to help them harness the power of preservation to lead to a brighter, more sustainable future,” said Jessie Fisher, Executive Director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara. “The Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood is an important part of telling the story that is Buffalo, and we are so pleased to be able to work with this community to protect and enhance their historic resources.”

*This project was made possible by a $7,000 grant from the Preservation League of New York State and a $2,000 matching grant from Common Councilmember David Franczyk. Funds went to hire consultant Preservation Studios to survey approximately 1400 properties, updating a previous survey completed by the City in 2003, and making recommendations for community preservation.