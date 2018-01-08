After yesterday’s Bills’ game, we need to start looking for ways to take our minds off the local sports’ scene. Two of the best ways to refocus are… wine and chocolate. It’s a good thing that a Wine & Chocolate Festival is taking place at Adam’s Mark Hotel on Saturday, January 27. The festival features:
- Unlimited samples provided by local wineries
- Distilleries & cideries and purchase bottles of your favorites to take home with you
- Shop jewelry, clothing, crafts from local vendors, and boutiques on site
- Indulge on sweet and savory gourmet treats available to purchase from a variety of participating local bakeries and chocolatiers
- Visit the Candy Bar
The 2018 Wine & Chocolate Festival is being brought to Buffalo by the The Summit Federal Credit Union. There are two sessions on that day: 2PM-5PM and 6PM-9PM. Tickets on sale now online and at your local Wegmans.
Other need to know info:
* Parking – park right at the hotel, organizers will give you a validated ticket
* Wine check – organizers will hold your wine for you as you purchase it
* Tickets – if you bought your ticket online, organizers can scan it off your phone or you can print it
* At the door you’ll get a wine glass to sample wines
2018 Wine & Chocolate Festival
Saturday, January 27, 2018
2 PM – 9 PM
Adam’s Mark Hotel & Events Center | 120 Church Street | Buffalo, New York 14202
Tickets: wineandchocolatefestivals.com
Visit this Facebook event for further details.