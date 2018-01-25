2018 Bowl-a-Rama for MAP!

Each year, Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) hosts a bowling event where participants aim to raise funds for the organization through pledges. Not only is this the funnest way to raise money, it’s also one of the easiest ways. That’s because everyone loves to bowl. Now only do bowlers come out of the woodwork, MAP supporters also step up to sponsor the bowlers by making monetary pledges. It’s that easy.
Funds raised via Bowl-a-Rama are directed towards MAP’s crucial programming efforts – to train Buffalo’s youth in the realms of agriculture and sustainability. That means that the more bowlers, and the more sponsors, equates to the best programming possible… and that translates to a healthier West Side.
In 2018, the goal is to raise $10,000.
Bowl-a-Rama for MAP!
Sunday, February 25 at 1:30 PM – 4 PM
Kenmore Lanes | 1691 Kenmore Avenue | Kenmore, New York 14217
Prizes awarded to teams that:
-Raise the most pledge dollars
-Wear the snazziest costume or bowling outfit
-Knock over the most pins