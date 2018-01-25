Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2018 Bowl-a-Rama for MAP!

0 Comments

Each year, Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) hosts a bowling event where participants aim to raise funds for the organization through pledges. Not only is this the funnest way to raise money, it’s also one of the easiest ways. That’s because everyone loves to bowl. Now only do bowlers come out of the woodwork, MAP supporters also step up to sponsor the bowlers by making monetary pledges. It’s that easy.

Funds raised via Bowl-a-Rama are directed towards MAP’s crucial programming efforts – to train Buffalo’s youth in the realms of agriculture and sustainability. That means that the more bowlers, and the more sponsors, equates to the best programming possible… and that translates to a healthier West Side.

In 2018, the goal is to raise $10,000.

Bowl-a-Rama for MAP!

Sunday, February 25 at 1:30 PM – 4 PM

Kenmore Lanes | 1691 Kenmore Avenue | Kenmore, New York 14217

Prizes awarded to teams that:
-Raise the most pledge dollars
-Wear the snazziest costume or bowling outfit
-Knock over the most pins

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments