Winter

I would have to say that I am happiest in Buffalo when the snow is falling. For me, it’s a time to escape the hectic spring, summer, and fall event schedule that rules my world. Yes, there are still tons of events and occasions that occupy my time, but when I step outside and see the snow falling… I kinda melt. I think of my friends, my family, my dogs, and Buffalo. The houses look different. The trees appear to be characters out of a storybook. The houses stand front and center, because the gardens are in a state of hibernation. It’s hard to imagine, unless you are standing under the falling snowflakes. It’s almost impossible to capture, unless you’re a Buffalo guy by the name of Stephen Powell, who also happens to be a filmmaker.

The next time someone tells me that “Buffalo… uh… it snows all year round, huh?”, instead of turning a cold shoulder, I will think of this video, which will always remind me of why I love winter as much as every other Buffalo season. To think that someone has managed to capture winter, the way that I see it, and the way that I love it… leaves me speechless.

