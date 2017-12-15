In anticipation of the commissioning ceremony of the U.S.S. Little Rock, this Saturday, Anchor bar has added a special “U.S.S. Little Rock Wing Sauce” to its menu. The recipe for the new “Pineapple Teriyaki Wings” was created by one of the ship’s crew, Mineman 1st Class Tyson Wilborn, after he took first prize in a wing competition among the ship’s crew earlier this fall. Wilborn’s winning wings will only be available for the day, at all regional Anchor Bar locations.
Owners Frank and Teressa Bellissimo first opened the doors to Anchor Bar in 1935, offering a menu that specialized in Italian cuisine. When Anchor Bar invented the chicken wing in 1964, the restaurant became a local treasure and foodie hot-spot.
Anchor Bar is considered the inventor of the chicken wing. The restaurant serves over 70,000 pounds of chicken per month, and its coveted wing sauce is sold in over 5000 supermarkets worldwide. Anchor Bar has become a Buffalo institution, there is no doubt. The restaurant is also seeing franchises opening as far away as San Antonio, TX.