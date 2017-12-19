What doe it mean to be local? Have you seen some chain stores that are jumping on the bandwagon, advocating buying local, just because they have a store in your city? It’s more important than ever to know where your products are coming from, especially when it comes to food.

Now, a regional advocate for local goods by the name of Tim Williamson is doing something about it. He’s come up with a marketing initiative called, simply enough, “Where Does My Stuff Come From?” If all goes according to plan, no longer will you have to continually wonder if you are eating responsibly when it comes to locally grown and raised foods.

“A couple of years ago I stood in a super market in Buffalo area surrounded by ‘local’ signs,” said Tim. “Who says? The guy in the cubicle in the marketing department? Just naming the town is no guarantor the consumer will know where it is – until recently if you mentioned East Otto to me, I would be thinking late 19th century German opera.

“So we decided to do something about it. Fast forward past a whole lot of programming, input from Jamie Decker at Hamburg Farmers Market, a survey covering 4 four continents and thousands of responses. What consumers wanted was simple… not calorie count or social responsibility… they wanted to know where and who their food came from. [I also found that] farmers/producers wanted to get the word out about their operations, beyond the market booth or co-op shelf, with very limited budgets and even less time.”

So how does one go about easily identifying local foods?

“QR codes are back,” Tim stated. “No longer the gimmick that will just lead you to an ‘unreadable by phone’ web page… or worse, tell you what you are already holding in your hand ’12 oz ketchup’…. duh. There is a reason that Apple phones now have scanners built into the phones (iOS11 update, 5s and newer – just take a photo of a QR Code and the info is uploaded). Facebook also has added a scanner to their mobile app. There are also lots of free scan apps in both Apple and Android apps stores, some better than others. If don’t want to have your data hoovered by Apple or Facebook, and want to avoid annoying pop up ads and sometimes sub par scanners… ‘Apple store searching’ real.local.scan will get you there. Consumers only need know the following – open app… point… bam, all the info they are looking for and more.

Technical stuff out of the way… back to, local? Integrating scan technologies, databases, GPS and social media – we have been able to transform a little square on the label into a useful interactive information hub.

“The most interesting point being the system’s ability to instantly calculate distance from where consumer is standing to farm/small producer. See scan code (above – inset). Scan it… or just click this link if reading post by phone (same result as scanning code).”

Once you’ve downloaded the app, all you have to do is click and shoot, as Tim points out. It’s super easy and fun, and you’ll learn a heck of a lot more about where your food is coming from. If you’ve been looking for more ways to ‘eat local, effortlessly’, then “Where Does My Stuff Come From?” is here to help.

Basically, this is a QR scanner app (or modern phone scanner is also fine) that tells you where your food is coming from. It also provides the regional producers with important data feedback that they want to know about their nearby consumers, so that they can cater better to their customers’ needs and wants.

Currently, Tim is working with the local farming community to impress upon them the importance of creating labels with QR codes on them. He says that in japan, this is everyday business, but in the US, QR Codes got lost along the way. By simply adding a code to a label, so much information is shared with a simple scan. Plus, instead of changing labels when the business’s information needs to be updated, all one has to do is change the info on the back end, which saves time, money, and resources. Growers/canners/bottlers pay as little as $7 a month for the service (drop scan code onto label design and you are marketing in the age of social media and beyond). From there, the sellers can check out up to the minute reports about where their products are being scanned and shared – it’s all on their dashboard. The service is free for the consumer.

A local supermarket will put out a bushel-full of apples with a simple QR Code that a customer can scan to see where the farm is located.

There’s certainly a lot of potential here, when it comes to promoting regional goods from farms, farmers’ markets, etc. And then there’s locally produced beer, vodka… the possibilities are endless. Unlike the USDA, which says a local farm can be 400 miles away, it’s good to know that there is a resource that helps us to determine exactly how “local” our food really is.

